Real Estate

Construction progresses on new 10,800 sqm building at CTPark Oradea North

14 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties in Europe, is moving forward with the construction of a new 10,800 sqm building at CTPark Oradea North, further expanding its presence in western Romania. With this addition, the company’s development pipeline in Oradea now exceeds 100,000 sqm of gross leasable area.

Located on Calea Borșului, one of Oradea’s main industrial corridors, CTPark Oradea North offers strategic access to cross-border trade routes within the European Union, the developer said. The area is a major development zone hosting logistics centres, factories, warehouses, and industrial parks, including Eurobusiness Park I.

The new building at CTPark Oradea North will provide 10,800 sqm of modern logistics and industrial space, with units starting from 3,000 sqm. Space is available for lease, with occupancy expected in Q2 2026. 

Ronald Binkofski, Managing Director for Romania at CTP, commented: “Oradea has strengthened its position as a regional logistics hub, offering investors the infrastructure, connectivity, and skilled workforce needed to grow. We continue to invest in Oradea, expanding CTPark Oradea North with new, sustainable facilities […].”

CTP operates three industrial parks in the Oradea area: CTPark Oradea North, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal near the airport, and CTPark Oradea City, fully leased by Iwis. 

Nationally, the company supports business expansion through developments in Bucharest, Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, Sibiu, Craiova, and Brașov.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Real Estate

Construction progresses on new 10,800 sqm building at CTPark Oradea North

14 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties in Europe, is moving forward with the construction of a new 10,800 sqm building at CTPark Oradea North, further expanding its presence in western Romania. With this addition, the company’s development pipeline in Oradea now exceeds 100,000 sqm of gross leasable area.

Located on Calea Borșului, one of Oradea’s main industrial corridors, CTPark Oradea North offers strategic access to cross-border trade routes within the European Union, the developer said. The area is a major development zone hosting logistics centres, factories, warehouses, and industrial parks, including Eurobusiness Park I.

The new building at CTPark Oradea North will provide 10,800 sqm of modern logistics and industrial space, with units starting from 3,000 sqm. Space is available for lease, with occupancy expected in Q2 2026. 

Ronald Binkofski, Managing Director for Romania at CTP, commented: “Oradea has strengthened its position as a regional logistics hub, offering investors the infrastructure, connectivity, and skilled workforce needed to grow. We continue to invest in Oradea, expanding CTPark Oradea North with new, sustainable facilities […].”

CTP operates three industrial parks in the Oradea area: CTPark Oradea North, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal near the airport, and CTPark Oradea City, fully leased by Iwis. 

Nationally, the company supports business expansion through developments in Bucharest, Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, Sibiu, Craiova, and Brașov.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 November 2025
Macro
Romanian National Bank revises end-2025 inflation forecast upwards to 9.6%
14 November 2025
Transport
Passenger traffic at Bucharest airports rises 9.2% to 13.2 mln in first nine months
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania's public administration reform to save EUR 0.7-0.9 billion in public spending
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania gets final green light for revised PNRR one year before deadline
14 November 2025
Energy
US Carlyle, with an offshore operation in Romania, reportedly interested in Lukoil
14 November 2025
Macro
Romania’s GDP up 1.2% y/y in Q3 despite 0.2% q/q decline
14 November 2025
Events
A drop of holiday magic: 2025 Christmas markets in Romania
13 November 2025
Politics
Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu makes first official visit to Bucharest, meets PM and president