Construction progresses on new 10,800 sqm building at CTPark Oradea North

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties in Europe, is moving forward with the construction of a new 10,800 sqm building at CTPark Oradea North, further expanding its presence in western Romania. With this addition, the company’s development pipeline in Oradea now exceeds 100,000 sqm of gross leasable area.

Located on Calea Borșului, one of Oradea’s main industrial corridors, CTPark Oradea North offers strategic access to cross-border trade routes within the European Union, the developer said. The area is a major development zone hosting logistics centres, factories, warehouses, and industrial parks, including Eurobusiness Park I.

The new building at CTPark Oradea North will provide 10,800 sqm of modern logistics and industrial space, with units starting from 3,000 sqm. Space is available for lease, with occupancy expected in Q2 2026.

Ronald Binkofski, Managing Director for Romania at CTP, commented: “Oradea has strengthened its position as a regional logistics hub, offering investors the infrastructure, connectivity, and skilled workforce needed to grow. We continue to invest in Oradea, expanding CTPark Oradea North with new, sustainable facilities […].”

CTP operates three industrial parks in the Oradea area: CTPark Oradea North, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal near the airport, and CTPark Oradea City, fully leased by Iwis.

Nationally, the company supports business expansion through developments in Bucharest, Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, Sibiu, Craiova, and Brașov.

