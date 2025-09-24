Romania's Constitutional Court reportedly to delay ruling on magistrates' pensions bill

The Constitutional Court (CCR) will postpone a decision on September 24 regarding magistrates' pensions, sources close to the discussions told G4Media.

The CCR is, however, expected to rule on the other four draft laws promoted by the Government as part of the second package of budgetary measures, which were passed by lawmakers under accelerated procedures but referred to the CCR by the opposition.

The decision to postpone the ruling on magistrates' pensions bill was already made [as of September 22] due to disagreements regarding the phased increase in the retirement age of magistrates to 65 and due to a risk of declaring the law unconstitutional before the meeting of finance ministers from EU countries (Economic and Financial Affairs Council - ECOFIN) scheduled for October 10, according to G4Media.

This meeting would evaluate the measures adopted by the Romanian Government to reduce the deficit and decide on a possible discussion regarding the suspension of European funds.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan declared on August 27 that, if the draft amending magistrates' pensions fails at the Constitutional Court, "it is hard to believe that this Government will have the legitimacy to come and resolve other injustices."

The law on magistrates' pensions is also aimed at addressing a target set under Romania's PNRR.

Labor minister Florin Manole argued, as cited by Economica, that even if the Constitutional Court identifies issues in the draft bill inked by the Government and approved by parliament, the executive could still amend the bill in line with the recommendations.

"Obviously, we hope for a favorable decision and, as I said before, because it is a topic with implications in the PNRR, even if we are not successful with this project, there is still time to meet the milestone and take the money from the PNRR, so that we don't have a problem there. (…) But I hope we won't be in a position to do something like that [amending the bill]," Manole declared in Parliament on September 23.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com