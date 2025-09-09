Justice

Average pension of Romanian magistrates hits EUR 4,900, only 13% contribution-based

09 September 2025

The average gross monthly "service pension," also known as special pension, of civil magistrates exceeded RON 24,500 (EUR 4,900) in 2024, and it was 12.7% higher y/y, Economica.net reported based on data obtained from the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP).

Over 87% of the total amount paid to former magistrates as pensions came in 2024 from the state budget, according to Economica.net. 

The total amount paid based on how much they contributed to the social security budget during their professional lives represents under 13% of the total value of payments.

In absolute terms, the amount paid from the state budget, that is, from the taxes and duties paid by taxpayers in Romania, for civil magistrates' service pensions exceeded RON 1.4 billion (EUR 280 million) in 2024 and is over 14% higher than in 2023. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ene/Dreamstime.com)

