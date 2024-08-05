Restoration works of Constanța Casino set for completion in November

Romania’s National Investment Company has set a new deadline for the completion and reception of the restoration works of the Constanța Casino – November 2024. The current stage of the work is 85% complete.

The restoration work on the Constanța Casino began in 2020 and has been extended due to the severe deterioration of the structural integrity, which could have led to the collapse of the floor in the event of an earthquake. The hand-made ornaments are now being decorated by specialists.

In the spring of this year, the National Investment Company estimated the completion of the works for July, but the opening was postponed due to the project's complexity. Currently, the work is 85% complete, with the delay attributed to the difficulty in consolidating and restoring the building's structural integrity, according to a statement provided at the request of Radio Constanța, cited by G4Media.

While awaiting the reopening of the Constanța Casino, the Museum of National History and Archeology is organizing free guided tours on weekends. During these tours, historian and writer Cristian Cealera will present the lesser-known stories of the three casinos that have existed in Constanța from 1880 to the present. The tours do not include visits inside the buildings and do not cover the entire Old Town but focus on the changes in the Casino area over the last two centuries.

Participants will explore the history of the three successive casinos, the development of Elisabeta Boulevard, and the formation of the promenade. The information is supplemented with postcards and vintage images, either from the museum's archive or provided by the collector Gheorghe Stănescu.

After August 15, tours dedicated to the history of the Mamaia Casino will also be included in the same project.

(Photo source: Vergil Chitac on Facebook)