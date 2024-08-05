Administration

Restoration works of Constanța Casino set for completion in November

05 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Investment Company has set a new deadline for the completion and reception of the restoration works of the Constanța Casino – November 2024. The current stage of the work is 85% complete.

The restoration work on the Constanța Casino began in 2020 and has been extended due to the severe deterioration of the structural integrity, which could have led to the collapse of the floor in the event of an earthquake. The hand-made ornaments are now being decorated by specialists.

In the spring of this year, the National Investment Company estimated the completion of the works for July, but the opening was postponed due to the project's complexity. Currently, the work is 85% complete, with the delay attributed to the difficulty in consolidating and restoring the building's structural integrity, according to a statement provided at the request of Radio Constanța, cited by G4Media

While awaiting the reopening of the Constanța Casino, the Museum of National History and Archeology is organizing free guided tours on weekends. During these tours, historian and writer Cristian Cealera will present the lesser-known stories of the three casinos that have existed in Constanța from 1880 to the present. The tours do not include visits inside the buildings and do not cover the entire Old Town but focus on the changes in the Casino area over the last two centuries. 

Participants will explore the history of the three successive casinos, the development of Elisabeta Boulevard, and the formation of the promenade. The information is supplemented with postcards and vintage images, either from the museum's archive or provided by the collector Gheorghe Stănescu. 

After August 15, tours dedicated to the history of the Mamaia Casino will also be included in the same project.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vergil Chitac on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Administration

Restoration works of Constanța Casino set for completion in November

05 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Investment Company has set a new deadline for the completion and reception of the restoration works of the Constanța Casino – November 2024. The current stage of the work is 85% complete.

The restoration work on the Constanța Casino began in 2020 and has been extended due to the severe deterioration of the structural integrity, which could have led to the collapse of the floor in the event of an earthquake. The hand-made ornaments are now being decorated by specialists.

In the spring of this year, the National Investment Company estimated the completion of the works for July, but the opening was postponed due to the project's complexity. Currently, the work is 85% complete, with the delay attributed to the difficulty in consolidating and restoring the building's structural integrity, according to a statement provided at the request of Radio Constanța, cited by G4Media

While awaiting the reopening of the Constanța Casino, the Museum of National History and Archeology is organizing free guided tours on weekends. During these tours, historian and writer Cristian Cealera will present the lesser-known stories of the three casinos that have existed in Constanța from 1880 to the present. The tours do not include visits inside the buildings and do not cover the entire Old Town but focus on the changes in the Casino area over the last two centuries. 

Participants will explore the history of the three successive casinos, the development of Elisabeta Boulevard, and the formation of the promenade. The information is supplemented with postcards and vintage images, either from the museum's archive or provided by the collector Gheorghe Stănescu. 

After August 15, tours dedicated to the history of the Mamaia Casino will also be included in the same project.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vergil Chitac on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 August 2024
Energy
OX2 sells 99 MW wind farm in Romania in EUR 214 million deal
03 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Women’s 8+1 rowing team brings third gold medal for Team Romania
02 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Silver for Romanian rowers in women's lightweight double sculls race
02 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian team wins silver in women's coxless pair race
01 August 2024
Sports
Paris Olympics: Romania secures gold in men's double sculls rowing, women’s pair gets silver
01 August 2024
Business
Sanador puts EUR 20 million into expanding hospital in Bucharest
01 August 2024
Business
Nokian Tyres gets EUR 150 million loan from EIB for zero-emissions plant in Romania
01 August 2024
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race