Romanian IT solutions provider raises EUR 2 mln, will list its shares at BVB

The local company Connections Consult, specialized in providing software solutions and IT services, concluded on July 9 a primary offer of private equity placement brokered by TradeVille and will list its shares at Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Investors placed orders for some RON 120 mln of shares, 12 times the money eventually raised by the company (RON 10 mln/ EUR 2 mln) - corresponding to a 12.2% stake.

Following the offer's conclusion, the anticipated capitalization of Connections Consult is RON 74.5 mln (EUR 15 mln).

The company will initiate the necessary steps to list its shares on the multilateral trading system operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market, with the symbol CC.

"We are beginning to see the outline of a new reality, one in which the Romanian capital market is financing the economic growth both in future fields such as IT&C and in traditional ones such as agriculture that reinvents itself and seeks to reach new levels of performance," says Ovidiu-George Dumitrescu, CFA, Deputy General Manager, TradeVille, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

