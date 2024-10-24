Competition Council OKs Kinstellar’s acquisition of law firm Noerr Romania

The Competition Council announced on October 24 that it authorized the transaction by which the Kinstellar network of law firms, through Kinstellar SPARL, intends to take over Noerr Romania.

Noerr Romania comprises SPRL Menzer & Bachmann – Noerr, which provides legal consulting services, and Noerr Finance & Tax SRL, which deals with accounting and financial audit activities and consulting in the tax field.

“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment,” the competition authority said.

Founded in 1992 in Prague, Kinstellar became fully independent when it spun off from parent company Linklaters in 2008. It currently has offices in Romania, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Turkey, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Uzbekistan, according to Profit.ro.

The Noerr office in Romania, founded in 1998, offers clients legal, financial, tax and management solutions.

