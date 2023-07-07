Business

Romanian competition body investigates possible collusion of meal voucher issuers

07 July 2023

The Romanian Competition Council announced that it launched an investigation into a possible violation of the competition rules by Edenred Romania, Sodexo Pass Romania and Up Romania on the market of the meal (and other) voucher market – issuing and operation.

The competition authority says it has indications that the three companies have coordinated their actions in certain auctions in which they participated, as well as in establishing the level of fees charged from affiliated stores.

Thus, there are suspicions that the three companies agreed to fix the sale and purchase prices and other conditions for selling vouchers but also to share the market with their issuing and marketing services.

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

Romanian competition body investigates possible collusion of meal voucher issuers

07 July 2023

The Romanian Competition Council announced that it launched an investigation into a possible violation of the competition rules by Edenred Romania, Sodexo Pass Romania and Up Romania on the market of the meal (and other) voucher market – issuing and operation.

The competition authority says it has indications that the three companies have coordinated their actions in certain auctions in which they participated, as well as in establishing the level of fees charged from affiliated stores.

Thus, there are suspicions that the three companies agreed to fix the sale and purchase prices and other conditions for selling vouchers but also to share the market with their issuing and marketing services.

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

