Romanian competition body launches investigation among banks

The Romanian competition body visited on September 6 the premises of some commercial banks across the country in search of evidence of potential cartel-type agreements.

This time, the Competition Council suspects agreements concerning banks' reports to the Credit Bureau, Profit.ro reported. But no more details about the nature of the alleged arrangement are known.

Banks report to the Credit Bureau credit incidents related to their customers so that all lenders can use the database to calculate the creditworthiness (risk profile, hence interest rate) of individual customers.

Last November, a similar control investigated a potential cartel-type agreement aimed at setting money market (ROBID/ROBOR) interest rates.

The latest investigations, carried out until the evening of September 6, were aimed at gathering evidence to prove the anti-competitive agreement, with bankers' computers, e-mails and telephones being checked.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)