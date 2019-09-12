Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 08:38
Business
Romania's Govt. considers financing Comarnic-Brasov highway from state budget
09 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will soon decide on the Comarnic-Brasov highway section, which it considers as “vital” for the country’s infrastructure, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced in a conference dedicated to the sector of constructions.

The Comarnic-Brasov section is the most difficult part of the Bucharest-Brasov highway, the first high-speed road connection between the southern and northern parts of the country.

The project should be developed either under a public private partnership project managed by a credible independent bank, or on its own by the Government with money from the public budget, Orban stated, according to local Adevarul. He estimated the project at some EUR 20 million per km for the 60-km section (EUR 1.2 bln in total), resulting in EUR 400-450 mln per year to be financed from the state budget over a three-year period, a cost that the Government can afford according to the prime minister.

However, the Government will be able to afford financing this project only if other highway sections in the country are financed from the European Union’s budget, he explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/09/2019 - 08:38
Business
Romania's Govt. considers financing Comarnic-Brasov highway from state budget
09 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will soon decide on the Comarnic-Brasov highway section, which it considers as “vital” for the country’s infrastructure, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced in a conference dedicated to the sector of constructions.

The Comarnic-Brasov section is the most difficult part of the Bucharest-Brasov highway, the first high-speed road connection between the southern and northern parts of the country.

The project should be developed either under a public private partnership project managed by a credible independent bank, or on its own by the Government with money from the public budget, Orban stated, according to local Adevarul. He estimated the project at some EUR 20 million per km for the 60-km section (EUR 1.2 bln in total), resulting in EUR 400-450 mln per year to be financed from the state budget over a three-year period, a cost that the Government can afford according to the prime minister.

However, the Government will be able to afford financing this project only if other highway sections in the country are financed from the European Union’s budget, he explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?
06 December 2019
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40