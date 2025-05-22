Bucharest ranks 7th among EU’s most dynamic industrial logistics markets, says Colliers

The modern stock of leasable industrial and logistics space in Bucharest has almost quadrupled over the past decade to more than 3.6 million square meters, according to data from Colliers. The Romanian capital now ranks 7th among the most dynamic markets in the EU and 5th in terms of growth between 2015 and 2025, the same source said.

According to Colliers, despite a challenging economic environment, the beginning of 2025 brings positive signs, with leasing volumes up by more than 50% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Victor Coșconel, Partner | Head of Leasing | Office & Industrial Agencies at Colliers, commented: “The industrial and logistics sector is arguably the most dynamic segment of the Romanian real estate market. Between 2015 and 2025, the modern stock in Bucharest and the surrounding area will grow from around 900,000 square meters to more than 3.6 million, with the potential to reach 4 million by the end of the year. During this period, only five major European regions - Szczecin, Gdansk, Kraków, Łódź, Stockholm and Gothenburg - will see faster growth.”

The western and north-western outskirts of the city remain the core of Bucharest’s logistics activity, but recent years have seen rising interest in the southern and eastern zones due to lower land costs and improved access to labor.

Nationally, Romania’s modern industrial stock reached 7.6 million sqm this year, up from 1.6 million sqm in 2015. While Bucharest remains a key hub, regional cities have grown even faster - driven by competitive wages, a wider labor pool, and the expansion of the manufacturing sector in Transylvania and southern Romania.

According to Colliers partner Victor Coșconel, Romania retains significant growth potential, driven by a higher level of consumption compared to more mature regional economies such as Poland, the Czech Republic, or Hungary.

Additionally, Romania uses its industrial and logistics spaces more intensively relative to its export volumes. For instance, for every 1 million square meters of leasable space, Romania exports over 7 million tons of goods - compared to 6 million in Poland and 5 million in the Czech Republic.

In the first quarter of 2025, the industrial and logistics leasing market grew by approximately 50% year-over-year, reaching 156,000 square meters, according to Colliers data (publicly disclosed transactions only).

Among the most notable deals were the renegotiation and expansion of Delamode’s 30,000 sqm lease at CTPark Bucharest West, a 20,000 sqm lease signed by auto parts distributor NRF in MLP Bucharest West, and a 40,000 sqm lease by Dutch retailer Action in WDP Dragomirești.

