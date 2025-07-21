Environment

Code Red heat alert in southern Romania as temperatures expected to soar past 40°C

21 July 2025

A Code Red warning for extreme heat has been issued in southern Romania, with the intense heatwave expected to grip the region between Tuesday morning, July 22, and Wednesday morning, July 23. The alert covers the counties of Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Călărași, Ilfov, and the capital city, Bucharest. 

Temperatures in these areas are forecast to reach a scorching 40 to 41 degrees Celsius, with dangerously high humidity levels pushing the temperature-humidity index (ITU) well above the critical threshold of 80 units, according to the meteorologists.

Authorities warn of extreme thermal discomfort and advise residents to avoid exposure to the sun during peak hours. The nights will bring little relief, with minimum temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius - conditions that qualify as "tropical nights."

Moreover, an Orange Code warning is also in place for Ialomița county and the inland part of Constanța county, where temperatures are expected to climb as high as 40 degrees Celsius, with similar levels of discomfort and high nighttime lows.

The rest of southern and eastern Romania remains under a Yellow Code alert, with highs ranging from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius and elevated heat stress.

Heat alerts are also in place on Monday, July 21. Meteorologists mentioned that the heatwave will persist through the end of the week in many parts of the country, particularly in the west, south, and parts of central Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie RA)

