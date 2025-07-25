Bucharest braces for sweltering weekend as code-red heat alert issued for southern Romania

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a code-red warning for persistent and intense heat from July 26, 10:00 AM to July 27, 10:00 AM for the regions of Banat, Oltenia, most of Muntenia, and southern continental Dobrogea.

Day temperatures are expected to reach between 39 and 43 degrees Celsius, while the temperature-humidity index is expected to exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, characteristic of tropical nights.

In Bucharest, during the same interval, the heat wave is expected to continue intensifying, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius, according to ANM. A tropical night will follow, with a minimum temperature of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.

For the regions of Crișana, most of Transylvania, northeast and east of Muntenia, south of Moldova, and north of continental Dobrogea, ANM has issued a code-orange warning, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius.

In Bucharest, teams of the Bucharest Local Police and the General Directorate for Emergency Situations are distributing drinking water in public transport stations, busy intersections and pedestrian areas.

The Bucharest City Hall, in a partnership with Apa Nova, has also installed eight cooling systems, located at Universitate (in front of the National Theatre), Halelor Street (metro area), the entrance to Titan Park (metro area), in front of the Bucur Obor store, Calea Victoriei (in front of the National Military Circle), Unirii Square, Rahova Square, and Calea Giulești.

(Photo: Belish/ Dreamstime)

