Coca Cola reports EUR 33 mln investments in Romania in 2020-2021

Global beverages group Coca Cola, through Coca-Cola Romania and Coca-Cola HBC Romania, has completed this year two investment projects summing up to EUR 21 mln.

The company said it had invested EUR 384 mln locally over the past 30 years since it entered the market, of which EUR 33 mln in the last two years.

The latest investment project, of over EUR 19 mln, was completed this year when the company opened at its factory in Ploiești a production line dedicated to the bottling of Fuzetea beverages.

The facility is unique in the country, and globally, Coca-Cola has only one another such state-of-the-art production line.

In another big project, completed in 2020, EUR 9.5 mln was invested for the integration of the latest technologies for PET bottling at the group’s factory in Timișoara.

andrei@romania-insider.com