Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 08:16
Business

Coca Cola reports EUR 33 mln investments in Romania in 2020-2021

23 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Global beverages group Coca Cola, through Coca-Cola Romania and Coca-Cola HBC Romania, has completed this year two investment projects summing up to EUR 21 mln.

The company said it had invested EUR 384 mln locally over the past 30 years since it entered the market, of which EUR 33 mln in the last two years.

The latest investment project, of over EUR 19 mln, was completed this year when the company opened at its factory in Ploiești a production line dedicated to the bottling of Fuzetea beverages.

The facility is unique in the country, and globally, Coca-Cola has only one another such state-of-the-art production line.

In another big project, completed in 2020, EUR 9.5 mln was invested for the integration of the latest technologies for PET bottling at the group’s factory in Timișoara.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 08:16
Business

Coca Cola reports EUR 33 mln investments in Romania in 2020-2021

23 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Global beverages group Coca Cola, through Coca-Cola Romania and Coca-Cola HBC Romania, has completed this year two investment projects summing up to EUR 21 mln.

The company said it had invested EUR 384 mln locally over the past 30 years since it entered the market, of which EUR 33 mln in the last two years.

The latest investment project, of over EUR 19 mln, was completed this year when the company opened at its factory in Ploiești a production line dedicated to the bottling of Fuzetea beverages.

The facility is unique in the country, and globally, Coca-Cola has only one another such state-of-the-art production line.

In another big project, completed in 2020, EUR 9.5 mln was invested for the integration of the latest technologies for PET bottling at the group’s factory in Timișoara.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks