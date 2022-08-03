Cluj’s Untold festival causes accommodation costs to skyrocket

This year’s Untold will take place between August 4 and 7. The music festival is the biggest in Romania and has established itself as a household name internationally.

Roughly 100,000 people are expected to attend and enjoy the over 200 local and international musicians, among which Anne-Marie, Claptone, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Kygo, G-Eazy, and more.

With so many in attendance, the cost of housing in Cluj for the period of the festival has exploded, according to Ziare.com.

Cluj is already infamous for having the most expensive housing costs and rents in Romania due to its status as a university city and its concentration of highly-paid IT specialists. During Untold, however, the cost of staying in Cluj becomes prohibitive.

Festival goers who haven’t booked a room or a flat for Untold are now left facing having to spend between RON 2,000-8,000 (some EUR 400-1,600) for four nights.

One studio located roughly 1.5 kilometers from Cluj Arena, where the festival takes place, is going for RON 8,280 (EUR 1,680) for four nights’ accommodation. Its owner even titled his or her ad “Untold Accommodation.”

For that reason, a hotel stay may actually be more advantageous for festival goers. While a two-room apartment might, depending on location, go for between RON 2,369-5,000, a room in a four-star hotel is around RON 3,400 (EUR 690).

The same hike in rents during Untold could be observed last year. According to the CEO of one real estate agency, the festival usually increases the rents in Cluj between three and five times.

(Photo source: Manases Sándor / Inquam Photos)