Health campaign in western Romania: 20 squats for a free bus ride

The residents of Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, can get a free bus ride by doing twenty squats as part of a health campaign initiated by sports event Sports Festival.

The project was occasioned by the European Week of Sport, running from September 23 to September 30. It aims to promote physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.

A booth equipped with a video camera has been placed at the Memorandumului Sud bus station. For two weeks, those interested need to do 20 squats in two minutes to receive a free bus ticket. The “health ticket,” as it is called, is valid for trips in the city.

The ticket for one public transport trip in Cluj-Napoca costs RON 2.5 (around EUR 0.5).

Sports Festival had to postpone this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic. It gathered over 100,000 participants at last year’s event, where tennis player Simona Halep was among the guests.

(Photo: Sports Festival Facebook Page)

