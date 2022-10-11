Cluj-Napoca's public transport company wins the best performance at Gala Tranzit 2022

CTP (Compania de Transport Public), Cluj-Napoca's own public transport company, ranked atop the "most efficient urban transport operator in Romania" at Gala Tranzit 2022 earlier this week in Cluj-Napoca.

The win marks CTP's fifth consecutive year of being the best at accommodating public mobility in Romania among all public and private companies in the country according to its activity and financial results for 2021, with Oradea and Arad ranked second and third, respectively.

"The Public Transport Company Cluj Napoca SA is aware that its status as a national leader in public transport and its high-performance activity is possible as a result of the impeccable partnership we have with our travelers," says the company in an official statement.

"That is why we assure the Cluj and metropolitan traveling public of our constant concern for raising the quality of the service provided."

A lot of standards are being put into consideration, including the technical condition and economic fairness of these means of transport - a round-trip ticket in an urban area costs RON 6 starting July 1, 2022, a RON 0.50 increase from RON 5 on the previous time.

Additionally, the leading transportation firm is currently the only company in Romania that exceeds 50% non-polluting fleet during peak hours.

In another news in Cluj's public transport, mayor Emil Boc has postponed the ongoing development of Cluj-Napoca's planned metro network, citing inflation and the current Ukraine crisis as the main reasons.

(Photo source: Primaria Cluj-Napoca/Facebook)