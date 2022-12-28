Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca: Here’s how the buses will operate during the New Year

28 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, Cluj-Napoca’s local transport company, has announced its bus and tram special schedule from Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Monday, January 2, 2023.

On Saturday, the public transport will operate according to the usual weekend schedule from 05:30 to 22:00. From there onwards, several special routes carried out to accommodate New Year's Eve parties will operate in the Unirii Square until 02:00, including:

Line 6 - Cart. Mănăștur – Str. Aurel Vlaicu - every 15 minutes;
Line 25 - Cart. Mănăștur – Str. Unirii - every 15 min.;
Line 5s - P-ța M. Viteazul – Str. Traian Vuia - every 25 min.;
Line 3s - P-ța M. Viteazul – Str. Unirii - every 20 min.;
Line 21 - P-ța M. Viteazul – Cart. Bună Ziua (detoured via Str. Fagului) - every 25 min.;
Line 30 - Cart. Grigorescu – Str. A. Vlaicu - every 15 min.;
Line 31 - P-ţa M. Viteazul - Calea Baciului - every 20 min.;
Line 39 - P-ţa M. Viteazul - Valea Chintăului - every 60 min.; 
and Line 46s - P-ţa A. Iancu - Str. Gheorghe Dima - every 15 min.

On both New Year days (January 1 and 2), the public transport will operate according to Sunday’s usual schedule from 06:00 to 23:00, with additional supports on lines 24, 28 and 43B, and 24B. Lines to VIVO! Cluj-Napoca and Cora on 28B and 43P will also be temporarily suspended.

All programs can be accessed in real-time on CTP’s official website and Tranzy’s mobile application.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP website) 

Read next
Normal
Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca: Here’s how the buses will operate during the New Year

28 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, Cluj-Napoca’s local transport company, has announced its bus and tram special schedule from Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Monday, January 2, 2023.

On Saturday, the public transport will operate according to the usual weekend schedule from 05:30 to 22:00. From there onwards, several special routes carried out to accommodate New Year's Eve parties will operate in the Unirii Square until 02:00, including:

Line 6 - Cart. Mănăștur – Str. Aurel Vlaicu - every 15 minutes;
Line 25 - Cart. Mănăștur – Str. Unirii - every 15 min.;
Line 5s - P-ța M. Viteazul – Str. Traian Vuia - every 25 min.;
Line 3s - P-ța M. Viteazul – Str. Unirii - every 20 min.;
Line 21 - P-ța M. Viteazul – Cart. Bună Ziua (detoured via Str. Fagului) - every 25 min.;
Line 30 - Cart. Grigorescu – Str. A. Vlaicu - every 15 min.;
Line 31 - P-ţa M. Viteazul - Calea Baciului - every 20 min.;
Line 39 - P-ţa M. Viteazul - Valea Chintăului - every 60 min.; 
and Line 46s - P-ţa A. Iancu - Str. Gheorghe Dima - every 15 min.

On both New Year days (January 1 and 2), the public transport will operate according to Sunday’s usual schedule from 06:00 to 23:00, with additional supports on lines 24, 28 and 43B, and 24B. Lines to VIVO! Cluj-Napoca and Cora on 28B and 43P will also be temporarily suspended.

All programs can be accessed in real-time on CTP’s official website and Tranzy’s mobile application.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP website) 

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote