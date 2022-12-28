Cluj-Napoca: Here’s how the buses will operate during the New Year

CTP, Cluj-Napoca’s local transport company, has announced its bus and tram special schedule from Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Monday, January 2, 2023.

On Saturday, the public transport will operate according to the usual weekend schedule from 05:30 to 22:00. From there onwards, several special routes carried out to accommodate New Year's Eve parties will operate in the Unirii Square until 02:00, including:

Line 6 - Cart. Mănăștur – Str. Aurel Vlaicu - every 15 minutes;

Line 25 - Cart. Mănăștur – Str. Unirii - every 15 min.;

Line 5s - P-ța M. Viteazul – Str. Traian Vuia - every 25 min.;

Line 3s - P-ța M. Viteazul – Str. Unirii - every 20 min.;

Line 21 - P-ța M. Viteazul – Cart. Bună Ziua (detoured via Str. Fagului) - every 25 min.;

Line 30 - Cart. Grigorescu – Str. A. Vlaicu - every 15 min.;

Line 31 - P-ţa M. Viteazul - Calea Baciului - every 20 min.;

Line 39 - P-ţa M. Viteazul - Valea Chintăului - every 60 min.;

and Line 46s - P-ţa A. Iancu - Str. Gheorghe Dima - every 15 min.

On both New Year days (January 1 and 2), the public transport will operate according to Sunday’s usual schedule from 06:00 to 23:00, with additional supports on lines 24, 28 and 43B, and 24B. Lines to VIVO! Cluj-Napoca and Cora on 28B and 43P will also be temporarily suspended.

All programs can be accessed in real-time on CTP’s official website and Tranzy’s mobile application.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP website)