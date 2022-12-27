District 3’s Titan Park is the only outdoor place where the people of Bucharest can come to celebrate the passing of the years with concerts, food, and fireworks shows.

The tenth edition of the party is organized around “Essential: be alive!,” a concept that urges people to have a dynamic life full of energy and joy.

The New Year's Eve celebration will start with an explosion of energy, essential for an unforgettable night, together with Manuel Riva, one of the most appreciated DJs in Romania. Voltaj, Delia, Guess Who, Emaa, Marius Mihalache Band, and the Cosmin Seleși Orchestra will follow and entertain participants with exceptional music.

The New Year's Eve party is organized by District 3 City Hall, and provides people with the only opportunity to party outdoors in Bucharest. The music will be accompanied by visual effects, laser shows, and spectacular pyromusical fireworks.

The party will start at 8:00 PM. Further details here.

(Photo source: Mulikov | Dreamstime.com)