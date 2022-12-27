Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Titan Park to host Bucharest’s only outdoor New Year’s Eve party

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

District 3’s Titan Park is the only outdoor place where the people of Bucharest can come to celebrate the passing of the years with concerts, food, and fireworks shows.

The tenth edition of the party is organized around “Essential: be alive!,” a concept that urges people to have a dynamic life full of energy and joy.

The New Year's Eve celebration will start with an explosion of energy, essential for an unforgettable night, together with Manuel Riva, one of the most appreciated DJs in Romania. Voltaj, Delia, Guess Who, Emaa, Marius Mihalache Band, and the Cosmin Seleși Orchestra will follow and entertain participants with exceptional music.

The New Year's Eve party is organized by District 3 City Hall, and provides people with the only opportunity to party outdoors in Bucharest. The music will be accompanied by visual effects, laser shows, and spectacular pyromusical fireworks.

The party will start at 8:00 PM. Further details here.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mulikov | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Titan Park to host Bucharest’s only outdoor New Year’s Eve party

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

District 3’s Titan Park is the only outdoor place where the people of Bucharest can come to celebrate the passing of the years with concerts, food, and fireworks shows.

The tenth edition of the party is organized around “Essential: be alive!,” a concept that urges people to have a dynamic life full of energy and joy.

The New Year's Eve celebration will start with an explosion of energy, essential for an unforgettable night, together with Manuel Riva, one of the most appreciated DJs in Romania. Voltaj, Delia, Guess Who, Emaa, Marius Mihalache Band, and the Cosmin Seleși Orchestra will follow and entertain participants with exceptional music.

The New Year's Eve party is organized by District 3 City Hall, and provides people with the only opportunity to party outdoors in Bucharest. The music will be accompanied by visual effects, laser shows, and spectacular pyromusical fireworks.

The party will start at 8:00 PM. Further details here.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mulikov | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote