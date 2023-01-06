Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest ranked among Europe's best workation destinations in 2023

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo has unveiled its Workation Index 2023, ranking Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest among the top 20 best destinations in Europe for a remote work adventure. The two Romanian cities have been placed 17th and 19th, respectively, in the ranking of more than 150 destinations.

The index scores over 150 cities across Europe based on criteria such as the number of coworking spaces per capita, internet speeds, tourist attractions, hours of daylight, and vacation accommodation prices.

Cluj-Napoca, a major city in Romania's Transylvania region, is at number 17 in the ranking with a total score of 37.07. It scored highest in the vacation rental price (9.66), daylight (8.70), and internet speed (7.50) categories.

Meanwhile, placing 19th, Bucharest has a total score of 36.95. Similar to Cluj, it scored best for vacation rental price, daylight, and internet speed.

Two other cities from Romania have also been included in the ranking - Constanta (33rd) and Timisoara (81st).

Lisbon tops HomeToGo's Workation Index 2023 (with a total score of 41.83), followed by Porto, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Dublin, Paris, Madrid, Lyon, Bristol, and Frankfurt. At the other end of the ranking are Denmark's Frederiksberg (157th with a total score of 28.75), Wales' Wrexham (156th, 30.44), and Latvia's Jūrmala (155th, 30.63).

The complete Workation Index is available here.

(Photo source: Kritchanon Srisawai | Dreamstime.com)