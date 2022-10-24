Cluj Association of Press Professionals calls for the best journalistic works for its annual yearbook award

The Association of Press Professionals of Cluj-Napoca (APPC) opened the submission process for the best journalistic works for the launch of its latest, annual edition of the APPC Yearbook (Anuarului APPC) – which will be held during its yearly Cluj Press Awards Gala on December 16.

The annual award, which celebrates journalistic excellence in politics/administration, IT, community, health, culture, education, sports, narrative, and nature categories, is open to all journalists based in Cluj until November 10. All the materials have to be published in 2022 and sent via email to presa.clujeana@gmail.com.

The association has been operating since 2005, boasting a total of over 50 members actively contributing journalists and dozens of others as supporting members. The yearly gala first occurred in 2015 and has been a one-of-a-kind unique journalistic event in Cluj ever since.

In last year’s edition, APPC, under the high patronage of the German Embassy in Bucharest and its various sponsors, honored 14 prizes worth EUR 8,000 for the best articles written by Cluj’s journalists as a “mini-history of Cluj mass media and implicitly of contemporary Cluj.”

“In 2021, with their support, we reward the best materials from the local press and highlight the effort and work of people who help us better understand the reality we live in and distinguish between truth and lies,” said APPC president, Codruta Simina, in a press release last year.

In other news, Făclia de Cluj editor-in-chief Cosmin Puriș has recently been inaugurated as the new president of the Cluj Branch of the Union of Professional Journalists (UZPR) from Romania.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Association of Press Professionals of Cluj-Napoca/Facebook)