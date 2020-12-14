Romanian-Bulgarian composting project wins financing at Climate Community Lab

Hungarian-Bulgarian collaboration Apro’tech and Romanian-Bulgarian project Food for the Earth are the winners of the EUR 20,000 seed funding at the Climate Community Lab, a project supporting climate changemakers in the region.

They were selected from more than 40 projects submitted for this financing round. The Climate Community Lab gathers those who work to tackle climate change challenges in Central and Eastern Europe. It was created and is funded by EIT Climate-KIC. It is run in a collaborative model with the partners Ashoka, 4CF Strategic Foresight, Centre for Systems Solutions, Cleantech ForEst, Impact Hub, and the University of Warsaw.

Apro’tech is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity Hungary and the Energy Agency of Plovdiv (EAP), Bulgaria. It aims to make efficient, safe, and eco-friendly heating technologies, accessible to most marginalized communities. They work to design, build, and test the prototypes of a low-cost heater and work on policy recommendations for a social stove-replacement scheme to be disseminated in the CEE region.

Food for the Earth - Composting Communities for Climate is a collaboration between Bucharest startup Urban Cultor and Our Neighborhood Association for Sustainable Practices in Bulgaria. It is a community-based initiative for composting on-site. It builds and offers low carbon infrastructure and services as an integrated and innovative green economy solution.

The Community Lab previously awarded seed funding totaling EUR 40,000 to climate changemakers in the region.

(Photo: Andres Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

