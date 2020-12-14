Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 13:57
Business

Romanian-Bulgarian composting project wins financing at Climate Community Lab

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian-Bulgarian collaboration Apro’tech and Romanian-Bulgarian project Food for the Earth are the winners of the EUR 20,000 seed funding at the Climate Community Lab, a project supporting climate changemakers in the region.

They were selected from more than 40 projects submitted for this financing round. The Climate Community Lab gathers those who work to tackle climate change challenges in Central and Eastern Europe. It was created and is funded by EIT Climate-KIC. It is run in a collaborative model with the partners Ashoka, 4CF Strategic Foresight, Centre for Systems Solutions, Cleantech ForEst, Impact Hub, and the University of Warsaw.

Apro’tech is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity Hungary and the Energy Agency of Plovdiv (EAP), Bulgaria. It aims to make efficient, safe, and eco-friendly heating technologies, accessible to most marginalized communities. They work to design, build, and test the prototypes of a low-cost heater and work on policy recommendations for a social stove-replacement scheme to be disseminated in the CEE region.

Food for the Earth - Composting Communities for Climate is a collaboration between Bucharest startup Urban Cultor and Our Neighborhood Association for Sustainable Practices in Bulgaria. It is a community-based initiative for composting on-site. It builds and offers low carbon infrastructure and services as an integrated and innovative green economy solution.

The Community Lab previously awarded seed funding totaling EUR 40,000 to climate changemakers in the region.

(Photo: Andres Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:15
19 November 2020
Business
RO entrepreneurs launch free crowdfunding platform for social and creative startups
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 13:57
Business

Romanian-Bulgarian composting project wins financing at Climate Community Lab

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian-Bulgarian collaboration Apro’tech and Romanian-Bulgarian project Food for the Earth are the winners of the EUR 20,000 seed funding at the Climate Community Lab, a project supporting climate changemakers in the region.

They were selected from more than 40 projects submitted for this financing round. The Climate Community Lab gathers those who work to tackle climate change challenges in Central and Eastern Europe. It was created and is funded by EIT Climate-KIC. It is run in a collaborative model with the partners Ashoka, 4CF Strategic Foresight, Centre for Systems Solutions, Cleantech ForEst, Impact Hub, and the University of Warsaw.

Apro’tech is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity Hungary and the Energy Agency of Plovdiv (EAP), Bulgaria. It aims to make efficient, safe, and eco-friendly heating technologies, accessible to most marginalized communities. They work to design, build, and test the prototypes of a low-cost heater and work on policy recommendations for a social stove-replacement scheme to be disseminated in the CEE region.

Food for the Earth - Composting Communities for Climate is a collaboration between Bucharest startup Urban Cultor and Our Neighborhood Association for Sustainable Practices in Bulgaria. It is a community-based initiative for composting on-site. It builds and offers low carbon infrastructure and services as an integrated and innovative green economy solution.

The Community Lab previously awarded seed funding totaling EUR 40,000 to climate changemakers in the region.

(Photo: Andres Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:15
19 November 2020
Business
RO entrepreneurs launch free crowdfunding platform for social and creative startups
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections