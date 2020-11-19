RO entrepreneurs launch free crowdfunding platform for social and creative startups

The team behind the fonduri-structurale.ro website, with an experience of 14 years in providing information and advice on non-reimbursable financing, launched consolid8 - the first reward-based crowdfunding platform dedicated to financing social startups and those in the creative industries in Romania.

The initiative also offers the startups a free tool during the first six months, through which they can develop their projects with the direct help of the community.

"The experience in the field of non-reimbursable funds helped us create from scratch, in a few months, a crowdfunding platform for social entrepreneurs and those in the creative industries. Through consolid8, in addition to discovering innovative and visionary projects that need support, we want to draw attention to the important role that we can all play in developing businesses that bring a positive social impact in the community," said Dragos Jaliu, co-founder of consolid8.

Social entrepreneurs and startups in creative industries can run financing campaigns on consolid8 if their business ideas generate value for the community.

Projects that meet the eligibility criteria will receive advice and support from the fonduri-structurale.ro team and experts in the field, facilitating their registration on the platform and promoting the campaigns.

(Photo: Andranyk Hakobayan/ Dreamstime)

