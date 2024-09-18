Bucharest events: Climate Change Summit immersive show calls to action for a greener future

Climate Change Summit, a leading event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to climate change solutions, premieres Immersive Call to Climate Action, an immersive experience that puts into focus the urgent need for concrete actions to combat climate change. The show will be hosted by ISPACE, at Mega Mall in Bucharest, between September 18 and October 25.

The immersive show, created and presented by Climate Change Summit and ISPACE, the content partner, represents a premiere in Romania, being the first time that a conference dedicated to climate change creates an immersive show using 360-degree footage, the organizers said.

The visual and sensory experience gives participants the opportunity to connect directly with the challenges of climate change through images from around the world - from threatened natural landscapes to large cities - highlighting the active role of everyone in building a sustainable future.

Roxana Cojocaru, Executive Director of Social Innovation Solutions, said: "Immersive Call to Climate Action gives us the chance to see the climate crisis not just as a worrying statistic, but as a reality that affects us all. Through this experience, we want to awaken in people not only awareness of problems but also the responsibility to become part of the solution. Every step, every action counts. It's time to stop being mere spectators and get actively involved in protecting the planet's future."

Immersive Call to Climate Action will be part of the show series at ISPACE, open to the public daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Access can be done with a ticket available through ISPACE.

The 2024 edition of the Climate Change Summit will be held October 15-17 at the National Opera in Bucharest and other venues across the capital and the country. The event, held under the slogan Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow on the Horizon, brings together top professionals offering innovative and relevant solutions to the pressing issues caused by climate change.

(Photo source: the organisers; by Bogdan Mocanu)