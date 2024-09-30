CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), one of the largest professional services organizations in the world, enters on the Romanian market with ambitious development plans

News from Companies

CLA Global Limited (CLA Global), one of the leading international networks of independent consulting and audit firms based in London, is entering on the Romanian market by integrating the consultancy and professional services firm Nexia CRG into its global network, which will operate under the CLA România brand.

This transition represents a strategic move aimed at providing clients with integrated solutions and international expertise, and access to the resources and know-how of a top network in the accounting and consulting field.

CLA România will operate from its main office in Bucharest, with a total of four locations across the country and over 60 employees. The company offers audit, consulting, taxation, and outsourcing services for industries such as energy and natural resources, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and technology.

"We are very pleased to embark on this new chapter, which allows us to expand the services we offer to our clients by integrating global solutions with local expertise. CLA Global provides us with an extensive platform of resources, best practices, and knowledge, which will add value not only to our team but also to the clients we serve across various industries," said Ionuț Cătălin Zeche, Managing Partner and CEO of CLA România (in opening picture).

"We are pleased to welcome CLA România to the CLA Global family. The company brings extensive experience and a strong reputation for excellence in the services it provides, which strengthens our ability to address the increasingly complex needs of clients worldwide. CLA Romania will make a significant contribution to our global network, and clients across the world will benefit from their team’s expertise," stated Paul English, CEO of CLA Global.

The CLA Global network, founded on July 1, 2022, by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the eighth largest professional services firm in the U.S., and Evelyn Partners, one of the largest audit and consulting firms in the UK, now has over 220 offices worldwide and more than 14,500 employees. The network's members provide services to clients of all sizes, with a special focus on medium-sized companies, with innovative and dynamic businesses and a fast growth, operating internationally. In the 2024 revenue rankings by Accountancy Age, CLA Global was ranked 12th among the largest global accounting and consulting organizations.

Through this collaboration, CLA România strengthens its presence in both local and global markets, offering its clients integrated solutions and international expertise in an increasingly complex and digitalized economic environment.

About CLA România

CLA România is a full-service consulting firm with 20 years of experience in the Romanian market. The company has extensive expertise in consulting and taxation, with its headquarters in Bucharest and offices in Iași, Sibiu, and Cluj, assisting international clients from all major industries. CLA România is regarded as a trusted advisor for international clients, corporations, investment funds, entrepreneurs, and family office organizations. For more information, visit: www.cla.com.ro

About CLA Global

CLA Global is a worldwide organization of independent accounting and consulting firms. Professionals from CLA Global member firms provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to help corporations, investment funds, and entrepreneurs achieve their objectives while ensuring compliance in an increasingly complex global business and financial environment.

*This is a Press rellease.