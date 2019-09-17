Romania Insider
RO rent-a-car service CleverGO expands to Cluj-Napoca and Iași
17 September 2019
Romanian company Clever, which operates the app-based e-hailing service with the same name, will introduce its new rent-a-car service named CleverGO in two more cities: Cluj-Napoca and Iași, in addition to the first two cities (Bucharest and Timișoara) where the service is already available.

“The launch of CleverGo means extending the range of services offered by the Clever application by including rent-a-car transportation offers to better meet the demand for urban mobility in large cities. We will continue to work exclusively with drivers authorized for passenger transport to provide a legal and safe service,” said Andrei Frunza, CEO of Clever.

In 2010, Clever taxi became the first application in Romania that offered consumers a unique platform in which they had access to the offers of local taxi companies.

The company introduced card payments directly from the application in 2014. Now, over 3.5 million orders are launched in application every month, and the total value of the rides managed in 2018 was over EUR 100 million.

Clever is owned by German group Daimler and competes with services such as Uber, Bolt and Yangoo.

