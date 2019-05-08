Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/05/2019 - 08:21
Business
Daimler group brings more capital for its Romanian taxi app Clever
05 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Clever Tech, the company that owns the clevertaxi.ro ridesharing application and was fully taken over by Daimler group in April 2017, has received a capital boost of RON 14.3 million (EUR 3 mln), after a similar operation worth RON 13.6 mln earlier this year, Profit.ro reported.

In October 2018, the company increased its share capital by RON 5.5 mln to RON 9.05 mln (EUR 2 mln). Since taking over the company, Daimler group has injected over EUR 10 million in it.

Clever Tech was fully acquired in April 2017 by Intelligent Apps, the owner of the mytaxi.net application and a subsidiary of Daimler Mobility Services GmbH, part of the German group Daimler, the owner of Mercedes Benz.

The Clever Taxi app was launched in October 2012, is currently available in 20 cities across the country and allows users to order directly from the smartphone, in just a few seconds, the nearest taxi. The user can also choose the fare and preferred taxi company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Clever)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 14:33
22 June 2017
Daily News
Daimler’s mytaxi buys Romanian taxi booking app

Mytaxi, the e-hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has entered the Romanian market after purchasing local...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/05/2019 - 08:21
Business
Daimler group brings more capital for its Romanian taxi app Clever
05 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Clever Tech, the company that owns the clevertaxi.ro ridesharing application and was fully taken over by Daimler group in April 2017, has received a capital boost of RON 14.3 million (EUR 3 mln), after a similar operation worth RON 13.6 mln earlier this year, Profit.ro reported.

In October 2018, the company increased its share capital by RON 5.5 mln to RON 9.05 mln (EUR 2 mln). Since taking over the company, Daimler group has injected over EUR 10 million in it.

Clever Tech was fully acquired in April 2017 by Intelligent Apps, the owner of the mytaxi.net application and a subsidiary of Daimler Mobility Services GmbH, part of the German group Daimler, the owner of Mercedes Benz.

The Clever Taxi app was launched in October 2012, is currently available in 20 cities across the country and allows users to order directly from the smartphone, in just a few seconds, the nearest taxi. The user can also choose the fare and preferred taxi company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Clever)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 14:33
22 June 2017
Daily News
Daimler’s mytaxi buys Romanian taxi booking app

Mytaxi, the e-hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has entered the Romanian market after purchasing local...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest
01 August 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Three places to visit in the Apuseni Mountains this summer
31 July 2019
Social
Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities
30 July 2019
Politics
Romania’s newly appointed interior minister resigns after shocking murder of teenage girl
29 July 2019
Politics
Ruling coalition, president quarrel over justice changes after teenage girls killed by kidnapper in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40