Daimler group brings more capital for its Romanian taxi app Clever

Clever Tech, the company that owns the clevertaxi.ro ridesharing application and was fully taken over by Daimler group in April 2017, has received a capital boost of RON 14.3 million (EUR 3 mln), after a similar operation worth RON 13.6 mln earlier this year, Profit.ro reported.

In October 2018, the company increased its share capital by RON 5.5 mln to RON 9.05 mln (EUR 2 mln). Since taking over the company, Daimler group has injected over EUR 10 million in it.

Clever Tech was fully acquired in April 2017 by Intelligent Apps, the owner of the mytaxi.net application and a subsidiary of Daimler Mobility Services GmbH, part of the German group Daimler, the owner of Mercedes Benz.

The Clever Taxi app was launched in October 2012, is currently available in 20 cities across the country and allows users to order directly from the smartphone, in just a few seconds, the nearest taxi. The user can also choose the fare and preferred taxi company.

