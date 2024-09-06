Events

Classix Festival in Iași announces 2025 edition

06 September 2024

Classix Festival will return in the eastern Romania city of Iași in 2025, from February 23 to March 2. This year’s edition had a program of 8 concerts in Iași and one in Bucharest, plus exhibitions, panels, guided tours, or masterclass sessions.

A limited number of tickets were put up for sale on the festival’s website for the sixth edition, with more to be made available in the future.

“We are happy to see how despite the different contexts we encountered, whether we are talking about the pandemic period or the crisis in Ukraine, Classix has proven in its 5 editions that it is a successful, mature, high-quality festival loved by the public. And this fact helps us go further, spread our wings even more, and look forward to Classix 2025,” said festival director Patricia Brohanschi.

Classix Festival 2024 ended in February with a concert in Bucharest after eight days of concerts and events held in Iași between February 18 and 25. 

With over 6,000 in-person participants and 50,000+ online viewers, the fifth edition had a program of 8 concerts in Iași and one in Bucharest, 2 exhibitions, 1 opening, 3 panels, a presentation, 1 animation short film screening, 2 guided tours and 28 masterclass sessions held under the aegis of Classix in Art. More than 50 artists from 12 countries performed on the festival stages.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

