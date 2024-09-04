Several special locations in Romania will host Classic Unlimited concerts in September and October.

Pianist Bogdan Vaida, the initiator of the concerts, will bring classical music to unconventional venues for such events, reviving the stories behind classic masterpieces. The tour organizers have selected small towns, and rural communities, and reinvented cultural spaces as concert venues.

The concerts will take place at various unique locations, including the Appeal Hall in the Petrila Mine, the Cultural Palace in Blaj, the Roman Catholic Church in Roșia Montană, Topic Hub in Sibiu, the Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle in Gilău, Cluj County, and Cinema Arta in Cluj-Napoca.

Concerts will also take place at the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology "George Emil Palade" in Târgu Mureș, the Church and Cloister of the Franciscan Monastery in Gherla, the Memorial of the Victims of Communism and of the Resistance in Sighetu Marmației, the Great Synagogue in Rădăuți, and the Visitor Center of the Călimani National Park in Șaru Dornei, Suceava County.

This year’s tour is themed "In Harmony." The audience will explore, alongside musicians and contemporary composers, the evolution of the harmony between music, humanity, and nature from the Baroque period to the present day.

“The concert repertoire this year is, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful and positive in recent years. It’s something special to experience nature through the vision of great composers like Bach, Rameau, Liszt, Sibelius, Debussy, and Enescu, as well as through the eyes - or rather ears - of two contemporary Cluj composers, Anamaria Meza and Ciprian Gabriel Pop. I can’t wait to reconnect with the audience, with those who have attended previous concerts,” said pianist Bogdan Vaida, the initiator of the Classic Unlimited project.

In total, over 2,000 spectators are expected. Admission is free, based on reservation, which can be made online at the event’s website.

Classic Unlimited 2024 Tour Schedule

September 21, 5:00 PM - Appeal Hall, Petrila Mine

September 22, 6:00 PM - Cultural Palace, Blaj

September 28, 6:00 PM - Roman Catholic Church, Roșia Montană

September 29, 7:00 PM - Topic HUB, Sibiu

October 5, 5:00 PM - Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle, Gilău, Cluj County

October 7, 7:00 PM - Cinema Arta, Cluj-Napoca

October 13, 5:00 PM - University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology "George Emil Palade," Târgu Mureș

October 19, 7:00 PM - Church and Cloister of the Franciscan Monastery, Gherla

October 20, 6:00 PM - Memorial of the Victims of Communism and of the Resistance, Sighetu Marmației

October 25, 7:00 PM - Great Synagogue, Rădăuți

October 26, 5:00 PM - Visitor Center, Călimani National Park, Șaru Dornei

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Classic Unlimited)