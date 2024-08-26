Entertainment
Video

Chris Hemsworth plays drums for 70,000 fans at Ed Sheeran concert in Bucharest

26 August 2024

After learning to play the drums from scratch, famous actor Chris Hemsworth joined his friend Ed Sheeran on stage in Bucharest this past weekend to perform Thinking Out Loud for the first time in front of around 70,000 fans. 

The brain-boosting challenge of learning to play an instrument was filmed for the upcoming second season of the National Geographic/Disney+ original series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth set to premiere in 2025. 

Hemsworth's surprise performance took place at the National Arena in Bucharest during Ed Sheeran's newest tour +–=÷x.

"So basically, what's happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he's doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument. He came to visit me, and he has learned drums, and he's coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people]," Ed Sheeran explained in a video on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

In the new season of Limitless, Chris Hemsworth physically and mentally explores a series of universal issues that people around the world face every day: pain, fear, cognitive impairment, and social connections, according to Disney+. Guided by world-renowned experts, mentors, and spiritual leaders, he will travel to the ends of the earth to discover the latest scientific ideas and decipher some of the world's best-kept secrets to living a better life.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Disney+; credit: National Geographic/Evan Paterakis)

1

