Civic platform calls on environment minister to stop car traffic in Bucharest’s Băneasa Forest

The Împreună pentru Centura Verde/Together for the Green Belt civic platform has called on environment minister Diana Buzoianu to immediately halt car traffic in Bucharest’s Băneasa Forest, arguing that the move violates the country’s Forestry Code and threatens the integrity of one of the capital’s last major green areas.

Representatives of the platform, backed by more than 150 NGOs, civic groups, and public figures, said the recent opening of a forest road to cars effectively shifts the costs of developing the nearby Greenfield residential district from the private developer onto Bucharest’s residents. They warned that the decision not only fragments the forest and harms natural habitats but also sets a dangerous precedent that could be replicated across the country.

“The need of Greenfield residents to have proper access to their neighborhood is legitimate, but it must be met by the real estate developer fulfilling its legal obligations to build appropriate access roads to the district, not by violating the provisions of the Forestry Code, which does not allow this road to be opened to car traffic,” the Together for the Green Belt civic platform said in a press release.

Car traffic in Bǎneasa Forest - September 4, 2025

The civic group stressed that Băneasa Forest is a core part of the future Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt, which was included in Romania’s updated Forestry Code after a two-year civic campaign. The legislation bans commercial logging in the Ilfov section of the forest and will extend similar protections to the Bucharest side by the end of 2026, it noted.

“Preserving the integrity of this forest, emblematic of the history of the capital, should not raise any doubt for any politician, least of all for the minister of the environment, known for her pro-nature work. The law is the law for everyone and, without exception, must be respected and enforced. And the minister, through the powers she holds, can act to make this happen,” said conservationist Alex Găvan, founder of the Together for the Green Belt civic platform.

“This dispute is not about a simple access road, abusively opened, but about the quality of life in the capital and in large urban areas, about our right to health, clean air, and recreation, about a city worth living in,” he added.

Ciprian Gălușcă, executive cirector of the Green Belt Foundation, added: “Băneasa Forest is a public good and must remain so. Any discussion about conserving Bucharest’s last forest must start with banning car traffic inside the forest. We call on the environment minister not to allow exceptions to the Forestry Code for the private interests of irresponsible real estate developers, to the detriment of the majority of Bucharest residents. Băneasa Forest is the gateway for Bucharest citizens into the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt, on foot or by bicycle, and it must remain a natural space free from dust, honking, and exhaust fumes.”

The civic platform further argued that maintaining Băneasa Forest as a car-free zone is central to the broader project of creating urban green belts across Romania, intended to mitigate climate change impacts, reduce pollution, and improve public health. Its representatives urge the environment ministry, forestry authorities, and Romsilva to enforce the law and ensure integrated management of all forests in the capital and the surrounding county.

The Green Belt initiative has already secured inclusion in the governing program and is being promoted as a long-term national project to provide cleaner air, healthier cities, and greater climate resilience for over 10 million people.

The dispute around opening roads in Bǎneasa Forest to car traffic began months ago. In late August, over 40 non-governmental organizations and civic groups, together with the Bucharest Environmental Platform, issued an open letter urging the Ministry of Environment to immediately block any plans to open forest roads for vehicles.

They also argued that such a move would violate the Forestry Code and threaten the ecological integrity of the Băneasa Forest, a key part of the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt, and called on the environment minister to initiate procedures to declare the forest a protected natural area.

In reaction, environment minister Diana Buzoianu said on September 1 that she will begin procedures to designate Băneasa Forest as a fully protected natural area, calling it a “national treasure” that must be preserved for future generations.

“For years, there have been discussions about protecting Băneasa Forest so we don’t wake up with apartment blocks or other constructions inside it,” Buzoianu said, adding that over 40 civic groups had urged full protection. “Yes, Băneasa Forest must be fully designated as a protected natural area.”

She announced the ministry will host a debate with civil society, citizens, and representatives of Bucharest City Hall, District 1, and Ilfov County Council on Friday, September 5, to outline the protection plan.

The Greenfield Băneasa Federation, which represents residents of the northern Bucharest neighborhood, stated in a message sent to Buletin de București that its members use the road through Băneasa Forest for car traffic legally, based on a contract with state-owned forest management company Romsilva.

(Photo source: Centuraverde.ro)