Green belts added to government program in Romania, civic platform stresses need for real progress

The government has officially included green belts in its 2025-2028 governing program, marking a significant step forward in the country's environmental policies, the Împreună pentru Centura Verde/Together for the Green Belt civic platform announced, further stressing the need for real progress. Its representatives have been advocating for the national adoption of green belts as a critical tool for climate adaptation and public health.

The current ruling coalition, comprising the Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), USR, the Hungarians' party UDMR, and the national minorities, included "the development and adoption of the methodology for creating green belts at the national level within a 6-month period" in the 2025-2028 government program.

While this move is welcomed as a positive development, the civic platform says that the adoption of the methodology is only an initial step. More concrete actions and practical implementations are necessary to ensure that green belts become an effective nationwide project.

The platform has urged political parties to take bolder steps, including the designation and actual establishment of green belts around Bucharest-Ilfov and other urban areas, viewing them as vital green infrastructure projects for climate resilience and public health. Plus, for the first 18 months of this government term, it requested not only the adoption of the methodology but also the creation of financing mechanisms to support local administrations in implementing these green belts.

Alex Găvan, founder of the Together for the Green Belt civic platform, highlighted the urgent need for a shift in public and political consciousness around environmental issues. He stated that genuine progress depends on concrete reforms and actions rather than mere promises.

"Climate change and pollution spare no one," Găvan said, urging government leaders to show "greater responsibility, courage, and decisiveness" in tackling these challenges.

"We are here to support them, but their part of the work is their responsibility and cannot be replaced by civil society. At the same time, the platform is taking steps to develop a document regarding the methodology for creating green belts around cities," he further stated.

The green belts initiative aims to benefit over 10 million people living in Romanian cities and their surrounding areas by improving public health, reducing pollution and climate change impacts, providing green recreational spaces, and supporting sustainable economic growth, the civic platform said. Plus, the project aligns with Romania's European commitments.

The initiative has previously secured political and administrative backing, including through the signing of the "Memorandum for Clean Air, Health, and Future" and the adoption of the new Forestry Code in 2024 that legally recognizes green belts across Romania.

Backed by over 150 NGOs, civic groups, and public figures, the Together for the Green Belt platform said it remains an apolitical initiative and continues to work in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment. An initiative of the Alex Găvan Foundation, it was born in the spring of 2023 amid the alarming pollution levels in Bucharest and other cities in the country, combined with the concerning deforestation around the capital and other peri-urban areas.

