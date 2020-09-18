Major infrastructure project completed in Bucharest: Ciurel Bridge opens for traffic

The Ciurel Bridge - Nod Virtutii, an important infrastructure project aimed at decongesting traffic in Bucharest’s Western area, will open for traffic this Saturday, September 19, according to general mayor Gabriela Firea.

“On Saturday, we open the Ciurel Bridge, the largest infrastructure work carried out in the last 30 years in the Capital,” Firea said in a Facebook post.

The project started 14 years ago but was blocked in court for almost ten years, she also said, adding that, financially, this translates into EUR 10 million paid extra. With a length of about 1 km, of which a quarter represents the bridge over the Dambovita river, the construction cost RON 50 million, Digi24 reported.

“Virtutii Nod is not a simple bridge, it is highly complex infrastructure construction, consisting of a cable-stayed bridge over Dambovita, road flyovers over Virtutii Road, and a ground-level bridge over the Dambovita River, plus nine road ramps,” Gabriela Firea explained.

For this project, the constructors used, for example, 20,000 cubic meters of stabilized ballast, 11,000 tons of asphalt, 40,000 cubic meters of concrete, and 310 tons of steel.

The second part of the project - the road to Uverturii Blvd., will have about 3 kilometers, and the works are ready to start, the mayor also said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)