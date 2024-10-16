Politics

Romanian Liberals blame PM Ciolacu for failed milestones under Resilience Facility

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the junior ruling Liberal Party, Nicolae Ciucă, urged prime minister Marcel Ciolacu "to urgently explain what he will do so that Romania does not lose the approximately EUR 1.1bn from the Resilience Facility" suspended by the European Commission for six milestones not met by the country.

Ciucă thus validates the EUR 1.1bn value of the retained money, not yet announced by the EC but surfaced in the media last week.

Liberal leader Ciucă, a presidential candidate just like prime minister Ciolacu, claimed that the latter played down the risks of partial disbursement of Resilience Facility money and highlighted that the EC suspends part of the payment at a critical moment for the 2025 budget planning (the third disbursement is expected for this year).

"The worst thing is that the EC's decision hit us just when we needed to know how to project the budget for the year 2025," Nicolae Ciucă wrote on Facebook.

The European Commission approved on Tuesday, October 15, a positive preliminary assessment of the six targets and 62 of the 68 milestones related to Romania's third payment request in the amount of EUR 2 billion, without pre-financing, under the Resilience facility.

(Photo: Alexandru Marinescu/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian Liberals blame PM Ciolacu for failed milestones under Resilience Facility

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The president of the junior ruling Liberal Party, Nicolae Ciucă, urged prime minister Marcel Ciolacu "to urgently explain what he will do so that Romania does not lose the approximately EUR 1.1bn from the Resilience Facility" suspended by the European Commission for six milestones not met by the country.

Ciucă thus validates the EUR 1.1bn value of the retained money, not yet announced by the EC but surfaced in the media last week.

Liberal leader Ciucă, a presidential candidate just like prime minister Ciolacu, claimed that the latter played down the risks of partial disbursement of Resilience Facility money and highlighted that the EC suspends part of the payment at a critical moment for the 2025 budget planning (the third disbursement is expected for this year).

"The worst thing is that the EC's decision hit us just when we needed to know how to project the budget for the year 2025," Nicolae Ciucă wrote on Facebook.

The European Commission approved on Tuesday, October 15, a positive preliminary assessment of the six targets and 62 of the 68 milestones related to Romania's third payment request in the amount of EUR 2 billion, without pre-financing, under the Resilience facility.

(Photo: Alexandru Marinescu/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania