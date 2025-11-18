Sales of Romanian City Grill Group up 13% y/y to EUR 63.5 mln in January-October

The restaurant chain with entirely Romanian capital, City Grill Group, announced that it ended the first ten months of the year with a turnover of EUR 63.5 million, up 13% compared to the same period last year.

The results "confirm the group's stability in a year marked by challenges for the hospitality industry and consolidation," the company announced.

According to the group, in 2025, the hospitality market is going through a restructuring phase.

In the group's restaurants, the average value of the bill reached RON 273, an increase compared to the previous year. The highest values ​​are found in the Pescăruş, Hanu' lui Manuc, Hanu' Berarilor Oprea Soare, and Caru' cu Bere locations, popular destinations for meetings in larger groups.

The City Grill Group is the largest Romanian player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, it currently operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru' cu Bere, Hanu' lui Manuc, Pescăruş, Hanu' Berarilor, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family and City Grill Delivery, as well as La Boheme, the first hotel in the portfolio, but also more recent projects such as Aubergine, Marty Restaurants, and the Zooma event complex in Corbeanca.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)