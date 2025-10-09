City Grill Group Prepares for Its Largest New Year’s Eve Celebration in Recent Years, With Over 3,200 Guests Expected. Almost 1,000 bookings so far.

News from Companies

City Grill Group, the leading player in Romania’s HoReCa industry, has opened the winter festive season with an accelerated pace of reservations for New Year’s Eve 2026. In less than a month since launching the offers, nearly 1,000 Romanians have already booked their seats in one of the group’s eight landmark restaurants. The 2026 edition offers over 3,200 seats, 600 more than last year, when all 2,600 available tickets were sold out before mid-December.

The growing demand confirms the public’s appetite for themed end-of-year events. As in previous years, the most sought-after venues are Caru’ cu Bere, Hanul Berarilor, and Restaurant Pescăruș, which traditionally sell out first.

“New Year’s Eve remains one of the most anticipated events in our restaurants, and this year’s booking pace confirms our guests’ desire to secure a complete experience in a place rich in tradition. Each venue has its own theme, audience, and atmosphere, yet all share the same high standards of quality that define the City Grill brand,” said Ramona Popescu, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, City Grill Group.

Themed Parties, Each With Its Own Distinct Atmosphere

New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place across Caru’ cu Bere, Hanul Berarilor Oprea Soare and Uranus, Hanul lui Manuc, Pescăruș, ZOOMA, Buongiorno Victoriei, and Buongiorno Primăverii, each proposing a distinctive concept tailored to its venue’s character.

From the elegance of the Viennese Ball at Caru’ cu Bere to the bohemian ambiance of Hanul lui Manuc, the vibrant energy at Hanul Berarilor – animated by Trupa Bauer, Friends, and cabaret moments – or the La Dolce Vita refinement at Buongiorno, each event blends top-tier gastronomy with live entertainment.

Ticket prices start at 860 RON per person, with early-bird rates available until November 1.

30% Returning Guests. ZOOMA, the Modern Destination Completing the City Grill Portfolio

Year after year, City Grill’s New Year’s Eve events have become a benchmark for the local restaurant market, blending service quality, culinary excellence, and the unique character of each venue. Approximately one-third of attendees are returning guests, choosing to celebrate again with family or friends in the same restaurants, usually in groups of six to eight people.

“For us, New Year’s Eve is the moment when the energy of an entire year comes together. Beyond the menus and décor, what keeps people coming back is the way they feel welcomed. That balance between professionalism and human warmth remains the most authentic sign of Romanian hospitality,” added Ramona Popescu.

For the 2026 edition, City Grill Group has expanded its capacity by including ZOOMA, the modern event complex located in Paradisul Verde, Corbeanca. The venue brings a contemporary note to the festive offering, with an urban ambiance, gourmet menu, and live artistic program.

From century-old landmarks such as Caru’ cu Bere and Hanul lui Manuc to modern spaces like Buongiorno and ZOOMA, the group continues to strengthen its leading position in Bucharest’s restaurant market, offering diverse culinary experiences and services tailored to a sophisticated audience that values both innovation and tradition.

About City Grill Group

City Grill Group is the leading Romanian-owned player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, the group currently operates restaurants and cafés under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanul lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanul Berarilor, Buongiorno Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family, and City Grill Delivery, as well as La Boheme, the first hotel in its portfolio, and newer projects such as Aubergine, Marty Restaurants, and the ZOOMA event complex in Corbeanca.

From the beginning, City Grill Group has focused on offering guests a space suitable for business meetings, relaxing lunches, and family or social gatherings. Its menus are diverse and accessible, featuring both Romanian and international cuisine.

Whether it’s a signature recipe or any dish on the menu, City Grill restaurants rely on fresh, carefully sourced ingredients, free from additives. From hand-cut fries and cage-free eggs to vegetables grown in the group’s own greenhouse near Târgoviște, the culinary philosophy centers on natural flavors enhanced only by simple seasonings like salt and pepper.

Across all City Grill Group restaurants — which serve nearly 15,000 customers daily — the company recycles cooking oil, glass, cardboard, and plastic, and actively reduces food waste through dedicated sustainability initiatives.

*This is a press release.