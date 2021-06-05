Cinepolitica Nights: Films on political topics screened online

Cinepolitica International Film Festival, the event dedicated to films on politics-related issues, returns this year with an adapted format and will screen six products until May 14.

The films are screened on the Elvire chez vous platform, grouped under the Cinepolitica Nights headline.

The public can see three documentaries and three feature films, tackling topics such as gentrification, immigration, political assassinations, or the biggest rock concert against racism.

The first film screened, on May 5, was Alexis Sweet Cahill’s Queen Marie of Romania, looking at the queen’s attendance at the Paris Peace Conference after World War I.

On May 6, Ali Vatansever’s SAF, a drama about immigration, gentrification, and the social tensions in Turkish society, is scheduled.

Ryan White’s Assassins, which looks at the murder of North-Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s brother, is scheduled on May 7. The film was selected at the Sundance and Stockholm festivals.

Boris B. Bertram’s Photographer of War, focused on the life of war photographer Jan Grarup, will screen on May 12. The film was nominated for the Danish Film Awards 2020.

A national premiere is scheduled on May 13, when Rubika Shah’s White Riot, a documentary looking at the Rock Against Racism (RAR) movement, is scheduled. The production won accolades at film festivals in Berlin, Krakow, at IndieLisboa and British Independent Film Awards.

Cinepolitica Nights will end on May 14 with the screening of Marian Crişan’s Berliner, the winner of the Keen Eye award at the Moscow Film Festival. The film covers the campaign efforts of a local politician who is running for a seat in the European Parliament.

The films can be watched from Romania’s territory. Every film is available for one evening, from 18:00 to midnight. Tickets cost RON 15 and can be purchased on the Eventbook platform.

(Photo: Narith Thongphasuk/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com