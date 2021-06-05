Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Events

Cinepolitica Nights: Films on political topics screened online

06 May 2021
Cinepolitica International Film Festival, the event dedicated to films on politics-related issues, returns this year with an adapted format and will screen six products until May 14. 

The films are screened on the Elvire chez vous platform, grouped under the Cinepolitica Nights headline.

The public can see three documentaries and three feature films, tackling topics such as gentrification, immigration, political assassinations, or the biggest rock concert against racism. 

The first film screened, on May 5, was Alexis Sweet Cahill’s Queen Marie of Romania, looking at the queen’s attendance at the Paris Peace Conference after World War I.

On May 6, Ali Vatansever’s SAF, a drama about immigration, gentrification, and the social tensions in Turkish society, is scheduled.

Ryan White’s Assassins, which looks at the murder of North-Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s brother, is scheduled on May 7. The film was selected at the Sundance and Stockholm festivals.

Boris B. Bertram’s Photographer of War, focused on the life of war photographer Jan Grarup, will screen on May 12. The film was nominated for the Danish Film Awards 2020.

A national premiere is scheduled on May 13, when Rubika Shah’s White Riot, a documentary looking at the Rock Against Racism (RAR) movement, is scheduled. The production won accolades at film festivals in Berlin, Krakow, at IndieLisboa and British Independent Film Awards.

Cinepolitica Nights will end on May 14 with the screening of Marian Crişan’s Berliner, the winner of the Keen Eye award at the Moscow Film Festival. The film covers the campaign efforts of a local politician who is running for a seat in the European Parliament.

The films can be watched from Romania’s territory. Every film is available for one evening, from 18:00 to midnight. Tickets cost RON 15 and can be purchased on the Eventbook platform. 

(Photo: Narith Thongphasuk/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

