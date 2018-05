Cinema City, the biggest cinema operator in Romania, has opened its 26th multiplex in the country.

The new cinema is located in the Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea retail park and required an investment of EUR 5 million, which the operator covered together with the project’s developer, NEPI Rockcastle.

Cinema City’s revenues in Romania increased by 28% last year, to some EUR 62.5 million, according to British group Cineworld’s annual report.

