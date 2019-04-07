Romanian conducts Turandot at Colón Theater in Buenos Aires

Romanian Christian Badea is conducting Puccini’s Turandot at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, the city’s main opera house, Adevarul reported.

The performance is part of a series that started on June 25 and will end on July 7. The scenography belongs to Roberto Oswald, while Matías Cambiasso directed the production. Cambiasso also directed the opera Andrea Chénier in December 2017, also at Teatro Colón, with Christian Badea conducting.

Badea studied violin at the Bucharest Conservatory and orchestra conducting in Brussels. He furthered his conducting studies at the Salzburg Mozarteum and at the Juilliard School in New York.

He lives in the United States but returns frequently to Romania, where he has been an artistic councilor and main conductor of the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra since 2012.

In between November and December of this year, he will conduct another Turandot production, at Opera Australia, Arts Center Melbourne, after conducting the same opera at the Sydney Opera House this spring.

(Photo: Pixabay)

