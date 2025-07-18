Chris Hemsworth's surprise drum performance with Ed Sheeran in Bucharest featured in new ‘Limitless’ season

Video

Chris Hemsworth returns to Disney+ in August with a new season of the National Geographic documentary series Limitless, this time focused not just on longevity, but on discovering how to live better. Titled Limitless: Live Better Now, the three-part season follows Hemsworth through physical, emotional, and mental challenges across six countries, with one standout episode capturing the surprise appearance alongside Ed Sheeran on stage at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Filmed across six countries over the course of two years, the series follows Chris Hemsworth as he pushes his physical and mental limits, drawing on cutting-edge science and the wisdom of elders.

He learns to play the drums from scratch for a live performance alongside Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans at the National Arena in Bucharest. The viral moment, which took place last year, is now part of the broader narrative in Limitless: Live Better Now, offering audiences not just behind-the-scenes training, but also a look at how stepping out of one's comfort zone - sometimes in front of tens of thousands of people - can be a key to better living.

“Inspired by the benefits of learning a new skill - which supports memory and cognitive function - Chris Hemsworth sets out to learn how to play the drums. When he’s invited to join Ed Sheeran on stage at the National Arena in Bucharest, Chris has only a few months to master the instrument and overcome his nerves before performing in front of 70,000 fans. It’s a challenge that pushes him beyond his limits,” reads the presentation.

In another episode, Hemsworth scales a dizzying 180-meter cliff in the Swiss Alps to step out of his comfort zone and embrace risk. Then, he takes part in a South Korean Special Forces training, enduring electric shocks and pepper spray, as he confronts chronic pain and rewires his response to it - all in search of practical tools that can be used to live healthier and happier lives.

Hemsworth describes the experience as life-changing: “I learned so much about resilience, health, and what it really means to live well. I hope viewers are inspired to embrace discomfort and push their limits, just like I did.”

All three episodes of the new season will be available to stream on Disney+ starting August 15.

