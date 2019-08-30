Chinese fund to develop first open platform for Romanian independent farmers

The Competition Council has green lighted the transaction between China’s Central Eastern Europe Investment Co-operation Fund II and Brise Group, one of the largest independent grain traders in Romania, Economica.net reported.

Through this deal, the Chinese investor has taken over 15 Brise siloes and logistics hubs. The assets are strategically located throughout the most productive agricultural areas in the country and have multimodal connections that allow road, rail and/or water trans-shipment directly within the properties.

The assets will be modernized and upgraded to enhance the discharging and loading rates, improve storage and treatment related services as well as traceability.

Basically, according to the commitments made since February, the company Bristol Logistics owned by China-CEE Investment Cooperation Fund II, which now manages the 15 silos, will create the first open access agricultural infrastructure platform in Romania (open access platform).

This is important because it gives independent farmers a chance to manage their crops: store, dry and sell under contracts directly negotiated as opposed to selling the crop on the spot in the day of harvesting to the large crop traders.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]