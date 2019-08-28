Romanian farmers to receive EU funds in amount of 1.25% of GDP this year

The European funds transferred to Romanian farmers as direct payments (per-ha payment) and investments during 2017-2019 are approaching EUR 9 billion, with EUR 2.7 bln (1.25% of GDP) to be disbursed this year alone for agriculture and rural development, the Agriculture Ministry announced on August 27, Agerpres reported.

The report was issued on the occasion of a EUR 176.4 million payment made on August 26 from the European Fund for Agriculture and Rural Development (EAFRD).

Through the two payment agencies, APIA and AFIR, Romania’s agriculture received EUR 8.95 bln, the money going directly in the accounts of the Romanian farmers in the period 2017-2019, the ministry explained.

