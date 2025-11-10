Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi announced the official opening of its first own store in Romania, in Bucharest, inside the ParkLake shopping center, on the ground floor, on November 22.

The new store will have a surface area of 150 square meters and will bring to the public the latest smartphones, accessories, and smart devices from Xiaomi’s portfolio.

“The opening of the first Xiaomi Store in Romania is a vital sign of our strong market position and our long-term commitment to Romania. Our goal is to stay as close as possible to current and potential customers, offering them direct access to our extensive product portfolio,” said Linshan Zheng, Country Manager, Xiaomi Romania.

The launch of the first physical Xiaomi store in Romania is part of the company’s new global strategy, which emphasizes expanding its physical retail presence worldwide. At the moment, the company has more than 2,000 integrated sales and service stores in China, but few brick-and-mortar stores outside its home country.

This year, Xiaomi opened stores in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

