Tech

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi opens first own store in Romania

10 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi announced the official opening of its first own store in Romania, in Bucharest, inside the ParkLake shopping center, on the ground floor, on November 22.

The new store will have a surface area of 150 square meters and will bring to the public the latest smartphones, accessories, and smart devices from Xiaomi’s portfolio.

“The opening of the first Xiaomi Store in Romania is a vital sign of our strong market position and our long-term commitment to Romania. Our goal is to stay as close as possible to current and potential customers, offering them direct access to our extensive product portfolio,” said Linshan Zheng, Country Manager, Xiaomi Romania.

The launch of the first physical Xiaomi store in Romania is part of the company’s new global strategy, which emphasizes expanding its physical retail presence worldwide. At the moment, the company has more than 2,000 integrated sales and service stores in China, but few brick-and-mortar stores outside its home country. 

This year, Xiaomi opened stores in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Svleusden | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi opens first own store in Romania

10 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi announced the official opening of its first own store in Romania, in Bucharest, inside the ParkLake shopping center, on the ground floor, on November 22.

The new store will have a surface area of 150 square meters and will bring to the public the latest smartphones, accessories, and smart devices from Xiaomi’s portfolio.

“The opening of the first Xiaomi Store in Romania is a vital sign of our strong market position and our long-term commitment to Romania. Our goal is to stay as close as possible to current and potential customers, offering them direct access to our extensive product portfolio,” said Linshan Zheng, Country Manager, Xiaomi Romania.

The launch of the first physical Xiaomi store in Romania is part of the company’s new global strategy, which emphasizes expanding its physical retail presence worldwide. At the moment, the company has more than 2,000 integrated sales and service stores in China, but few brick-and-mortar stores outside its home country. 

This year, Xiaomi opened stores in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Svleusden | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 November 2025
Defense
Romania’s Superior Council of Magistracy files criminal complaint against deputy PM over pension comments
11 November 2025
Agriculture
Romanian poultry producer Transavia announces EUR 150 million pet food plant
10 November 2025
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court issues detailed ruling on magistrates’ pensions law
10 November 2025
Society
Remains of last ruler of Moldavia brought back to Romania
07 November 2025
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats elect new leadership, only one candidate running for party leader
07 November 2025
Environment
Environment Ministry plans shift to real-time air quality reporting in Romania
07 November 2025
Justice
Update: Management of Romania’s steel plant Liberty Galați under investigation for tax evasion, embezzlement
07 November 2025
Defense
Defense minister says Romania is testing Merops anti-drone system