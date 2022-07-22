Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romania's Chimcomplex inaugurates EUR 40 mln polyols production facility

22 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest chemical products complex in Romania, inaugurated a production facility for special polyols, including biopolyols, on its industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea, under a EUR 40 mln investment.

The company's polyols production capacity increases to over 187,000 tonnes per year, making it the sixth-largest producer with 9% of the combined production in Europe.

Chimcomplex thus capitalizes on the expertise of the 40-year polyols research centre developed by Oltchim - the former owner of the industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea.

The investment is planned to be amortized in a maximum of four years, according to the data sent to investors.

The main uses of the polyols produced here are flexible and semi-flexible foams, rigid foams, sealants, inks, elastomers and adhesives, with most of the production later becoming components of automobiles, heat-insulating panels or ecological leather, furniture, mattresses and insulation.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romania's Chimcomplex inaugurates EUR 40 mln polyols production facility

22 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest chemical products complex in Romania, inaugurated a production facility for special polyols, including biopolyols, on its industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea, under a EUR 40 mln investment.

The company's polyols production capacity increases to over 187,000 tonnes per year, making it the sixth-largest producer with 9% of the combined production in Europe.

Chimcomplex thus capitalizes on the expertise of the 40-year polyols research centre developed by Oltchim - the former owner of the industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea.

The investment is planned to be amortized in a maximum of four years, according to the data sent to investors.

The main uses of the polyols produced here are flexible and semi-flexible foams, rigid foams, sealants, inks, elastomers and adhesives, with most of the production later becoming components of automobiles, heat-insulating panels or ecological leather, furniture, mattresses and insulation.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks