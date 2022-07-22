Romania's Chimcomplex inaugurates EUR 40 mln polyols production facility

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest chemical products complex in Romania, inaugurated a production facility for special polyols, including biopolyols, on its industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea, under a EUR 40 mln investment.

The company's polyols production capacity increases to over 187,000 tonnes per year, making it the sixth-largest producer with 9% of the combined production in Europe.

Chimcomplex thus capitalizes on the expertise of the 40-year polyols research centre developed by Oltchim - the former owner of the industrial platform in Ramnicu Valcea.

The investment is planned to be amortized in a maximum of four years, according to the data sent to investors.

The main uses of the polyols produced here are flexible and semi-flexible foams, rigid foams, sealants, inks, elastomers and adhesives, with most of the production later becoming components of automobiles, heat-insulating panels or ecological leather, furniture, mattresses and insulation.

(Photo source: the company)