Romanian children aged 12-15 can be vaccinated against COVID-19

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the president of the National Committee for the coordination of the anti-COVID vaccination in Romania, hopes that the programming platform will be prepared, on Monday, May 31, for the immunization programming of children between 12 and 15 years old, through the parents' accounts.

Another 1 mln doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer are expected in Romania on May 31.

"The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15 years. We will be ready to start this vaccination stage next week. Once all the steps prior to this stage are ready, which means signing the authorization by the European Commission, translating the summary of product characteristics into Romanian, publishing it on the website of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, then an instruction will be issued in this regard, through which the vaccination phase for children aged between 12 and 15 will officially begin. In short, the same infrastructure, the same vaccination centres, both fixed centres, family medicine offices, vaccination marathon events, drive-thru centres can be accessed both with or without an appointment. At the moment, the programming platform is being optimized; we hope that on Monday, May 31, it will be ready to already allow programming through the parents' account," Gheorghiţă said on Saturday in a press conference, Economica.net reported.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)