Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 09:25
Social

Romanian children aged 12-15 can be vaccinated against COVID-19

31 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the president of the National Committee for the coordination of the anti-COVID vaccination in Romania, hopes that the programming platform will be prepared, on Monday, May 31, for the immunization programming of children between 12 and 15 years old, through the parents' accounts.

Another 1 mln doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer are expected in Romania on May 31.

"The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15 years. We will be ready to start this vaccination stage next week. Once all the steps prior to this stage are ready, which means signing the authorization by the European Commission, translating the summary of product characteristics into Romanian, publishing it on the website of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, then an instruction will be issued in this regard, through which the vaccination phase for children aged between 12 and 15 will officially begin. In short, the same infrastructure, the same vaccination centres, both fixed centres, family medicine offices, vaccination marathon events, drive-thru centres can be accessed both with or without an appointment. At the moment, the programming platform is being optimized; we hope that on Monday, May 31, it will be ready to already allow programming through the parents' account," Gheorghiţă said on Saturday in a press conference, Economica.net reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 09:25
Social

Romanian children aged 12-15 can be vaccinated against COVID-19

31 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the president of the National Committee for the coordination of the anti-COVID vaccination in Romania, hopes that the programming platform will be prepared, on Monday, May 31, for the immunization programming of children between 12 and 15 years old, through the parents' accounts.

Another 1 mln doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer are expected in Romania on May 31.

"The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15 years. We will be ready to start this vaccination stage next week. Once all the steps prior to this stage are ready, which means signing the authorization by the European Commission, translating the summary of product characteristics into Romanian, publishing it on the website of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, then an instruction will be issued in this regard, through which the vaccination phase for children aged between 12 and 15 will officially begin. In short, the same infrastructure, the same vaccination centres, both fixed centres, family medicine offices, vaccination marathon events, drive-thru centres can be accessed both with or without an appointment. At the moment, the programming platform is being optimized; we hope that on Monday, May 31, it will be ready to already allow programming through the parents' account," Gheorghiţă said on Saturday in a press conference, Economica.net reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars