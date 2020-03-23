Performances of Bucharest children’s opera house available on dedicated app

The Comic Opera for Children in Bucharest has launched the Children's Opera (Opera Copiilor) app, which allows subscribers to watch performances from the institution’s repertoire online. The new app also includes cultural, fun and educational shows.

For RON 30/month, the whole family has access to over 2,500 minutes of original content that will be published gradually, over the next 3 months. Those interested can try the app for free for a period of three days.

“The team led by soprano Felicia Filip has found a solution to continue providing the public with access to quality productions and new shows, a necessary step given that all cultural institutions have been temporarily closed,” reads the press release.

The Children's Opera app is currently available at app.operacomica.ro, but it will also be made available for download in GooglePlay and AppStore in the coming period. The content is divided into two sections, Performances and Shows, which are constantly updated with new episodes.

The Children’s Opera app was developed by a multinational team from Romania, USA and Canada, in partnership with the Stadeum Group in London.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)