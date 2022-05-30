Celebrating Children’s Day 2022 in Bucharest 

June 1 is Children’s Day, a day of fun dedicated to the celebration of children. In Romania, June 1 is also a public holiday, so children have the day off from school, parents are free from work, and they get to spend quality time together.

This year, a variety of entertaining events are taking place in the Capital, so no matter what your little one’s tastes are, you’re sure to find something they’ll enjoy.

Itsy Bitsy FM’s 1uniFest

Mascots Itsy & Bitsy and the rest of the Itsy Bitsy crew, are putting on a children’s festival in the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Park between 9:00 and 20:00. The festival will feature a multitude of live shows, workshops, educational demonstrations, games, photo opportunities, and an outdoor cinema.

Entry to the festival is free of charge. Information about the event is available on their website and Facebook page.

The Small Cyclist Parade

Children who love riding their bicycles are invited to participate in an event organized specifically for them. Traffic will be stopped on Șoseaua Kiseleff, between Piața Victoriei and Architect Ioan Mincu Street to create a safe activity space for the kids, who will have fun doing all sorts of cycling-related activities such as riding through an obstacle course and learning tricks.

Participation is free of charge, but parents are encouraged to sign up beforehand. Information about the event is available here.

Family Art Safari

Art Safari will be open in the Dacia-Romania Palace from 12:00 to 21:00 on Wednesday and is offering a special Family Ticket for those interested in seeing the exhibition. The ticket includes free admission for children and a 50% discount for accompanying adults. Alongside the exhibition, Art Safari is also running an educational program called Art Safari Kids which consists of creative workshops for children. During one of these workshops, children will be able to make masquerade ball masks inspired by the paintings of Romanian painter Theodor Aman.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and are also available online.

Open House at the Chamber of Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies will be open to visitors from 10:00 to 17:00. Those interested will have the opportunity to see the rooms where the members of parliament meet. The open house also includes entertainment for the visiting children, such as theatrical performances, a performance put on by a military fanfare band, a magic show, and the presentation of a helicopter belonging to the Romanian Emergency Rescue Service. Additionally, children will be invited to participate in a road safety workshop, wherein they will learn all about the rules of traffic via an educational experiment where traffic will be simulated on a city route.

The Ion Creangă Theater’s “VăraTIC” Summer Season

June 1st marks the start of the Ion Creanga Theater’s summer season. The season lasts up until July 3rd and will feature outdoor workshops alongside the indoor stage performances. On the day, there will be a couple of arts & crafts and play workshops for kids, leading up to the evening’s performance of children’s author Ion Creanga’s „The old woman’s daughter and the old man’s daughter”. After the play, children will be invited to participate in one more activity – a scientific workshop where they have the opportunity to experiment and play with dry ice.

Tickets and more information are available here.

Buzz, buzz, buzz! at Antipa

The Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History will be opening their "Bees Are Our Friends" temporary exhibition and will be hosting a special bee-themed event for children.

Between 11:00 and 17:00, the courtyard behind the Museum will be filled with all sorts of fun activities, and children of all ages will have the opportunity to observe live bees and learn all about them.

Additionally, the museum’s permanent exhibition will be open to all children, free of charge. The full event program is available here.

Open house at the Romanian Aviation Club

The Romanian Aviation Club is opening its doors to the public for Children's Day. Between 10:00 and 15:00, visitors will get to see the airdrome’s fleet, will meet the pilots and will have the opportunity to closely observe what it’s like to fly a plane. Besides the Bucharest Airdrome, the event will take place at airdromes all around the country, in Baia Mare, Brașov, Caransebeș, Cluj, Craiova, Deva, Iași, Pitești, Ploiești, Sibiu, Suceava and Târgu Mureș.

More information is available on their website and Facebook page.

Traditional Crafts for Children at the National Village Museum

The museum has organized a day of creative workshops for children, where they will learn to do crafts like clay modeling, kite making, painting, and gingerbread decorating. There will also be an astronomy workshop, "Stars in the Village", led by an astronomer from the "Amiral Vasile Urseanu" Astronomical Observatory.

Participation is subject to prior registration. More information is available here.

Children's Hour by Cantus Mundi

The Cantus Mundi National Program, which is the largest social integration via music program in Romania, has put together a nationwide event that will take place on Wednesday from 4 pm.

The event consists of an hour-long concert held by the Cantus Mundi children’s choirs who, together with their parents and friends, will sing in public spaces such as shopping malls, parks, squares, and educational institutions in cities and villages all over the country.

The locations and other information relating to the event are available here.

