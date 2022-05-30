Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Social

Only 5% of Romanian employees have the jobs they dreamed of as children, survey finds

30 May 2022
Childhood dreams don't quite fit into adult responsibilities, or at least that's what the results of a recent BestJobs survey say.

To mark the upcoming Children's Day, the recruitment platform released the findings of a survey carried out in May among Romanian employees. According to its results, only 5% of employees in Romania have the jobs they dreamed of as children, while the majority (95%) work in different fields. The growing up process (55%), educational background (36%) and parents (9%) are the main factors that influenced their choices.

According to the same survey, the respondents' dream careers were teacher (45%), aviator (18%), lawyer (10%), chef (9%), and doctor (7%). Only 5% are currently living out their childhood dream. Now, respondents work in areas such as Sales, Engineering, Marketing, IT, Financial and Production.

Employees in Romania benefit from a day off on June 1 to spend with their children. According to the BestJobs survey, most parents (56%) plan to stay in the city and spend the day doing outdoor activities with their children, while another 36% will do their children's favourite activities but indoors. Only 9% said they would enjoy a mini-family vacation outside their place of residence.

In this context, 63% of survey participants said they would not take extra time for a longer June 1 break.

The survey was conducted between May 5 and 24 on a sample of 948 internet users in Romania.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

02 May 2022
RI +
Momsi: The Romanian app for moms developed by a dad
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Childhood dreams don't quite fit into adult responsibilities, or at least that's what the results of a recent BestJobs survey say.

To mark the upcoming Children's Day, the recruitment platform released the findings of a survey carried out in May among Romanian employees. According to its results, only 5% of employees in Romania have the jobs they dreamed of as children, while the majority (95%) work in different fields. The growing up process (55%), educational background (36%) and parents (9%) are the main factors that influenced their choices.

According to the same survey, the respondents' dream careers were teacher (45%), aviator (18%), lawyer (10%), chef (9%), and doctor (7%). Only 5% are currently living out their childhood dream. Now, respondents work in areas such as Sales, Engineering, Marketing, IT, Financial and Production.

Employees in Romania benefit from a day off on June 1 to spend with their children. According to the BestJobs survey, most parents (56%) plan to stay in the city and spend the day doing outdoor activities with their children, while another 36% will do their children's favourite activities but indoors. Only 9% said they would enjoy a mini-family vacation outside their place of residence.

In this context, 63% of survey participants said they would not take extra time for a longer June 1 break.

The survey was conducted between May 5 and 24 on a sample of 948 internet users in Romania.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

