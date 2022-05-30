Only 5% of Romanian employees have the jobs they dreamed of as children, survey finds

Childhood dreams don't quite fit into adult responsibilities, or at least that's what the results of a recent BestJobs survey say.

To mark the upcoming Children's Day, the recruitment platform released the findings of a survey carried out in May among Romanian employees. According to its results, only 5% of employees in Romania have the jobs they dreamed of as children, while the majority (95%) work in different fields. The growing up process (55%), educational background (36%) and parents (9%) are the main factors that influenced their choices.

According to the same survey, the respondents' dream careers were teacher (45%), aviator (18%), lawyer (10%), chef (9%), and doctor (7%). Only 5% are currently living out their childhood dream. Now, respondents work in areas such as Sales, Engineering, Marketing, IT, Financial and Production.

Employees in Romania benefit from a day off on June 1 to spend with their children. According to the BestJobs survey, most parents (56%) plan to stay in the city and spend the day doing outdoor activities with their children, while another 36% will do their children's favourite activities but indoors. Only 9% said they would enjoy a mini-family vacation outside their place of residence.

In this context, 63% of survey participants said they would not take extra time for a longer June 1 break.

The survey was conducted between May 5 and 24 on a sample of 948 internet users in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)