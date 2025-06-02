Dutch government says it will have to reimburse Romania for stolen Dacian treasure

The Dutch government expects to reimburse Romania for the golden helmet of Coțofenești and the three gold bracelets stolen from the Drents Museum in Assen in January of this year. The value of the reimbursement stands at around EUR 5.7 million, and the reimbursement was confirmed by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science for RTV Drenthe.

The helmet and the three bracelets, stolen on the night of January 24 to 25, were part of a collection loaned from Romania for the exhibition “Dacia – The Empire of Silver and Gold,” which was insured for over EUR 30 million.

In the Netherlands, the state guarantees part of the collections borrowed from abroad to allow local museums to organize exhibitions and purchase less insurance. As such, the Drents Museum will only be responsible for around EUR 9 million.

Since the introduction of state support for museums in 1989, the state has guaranteed tens of billions of euros. Until now, the government has paid around EUR 8,000 in damages.

“After the theft in Assen, this will probably be the first time a substantial amount will have to be paid,” the ministry told journalists.

If the helmet and bracelets are recovered with damage, the state will also have to pay the repair costs. However, Dutch prosecutors still believe that the items are intact. Three suspects are in custody but have not revealed the location of the artifacts.

"The theft was a very emotional event for all involved in the Netherlands and Romania," wrote minister Eppo Bruins. "I still hope that this important cultural heritage will be found. All efforts are focused in this direction," he added.

(Photo source: Drents Museum on Facebook)