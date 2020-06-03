Romania Insider
Business
Romania’s railway company signs EUR 620 mln contracts for modernizing works
06 March 2020
Romania’s state-owned railway infrastructure company CFR and the RailWorks association signed on March 5 the contract for the modernization of the railway subsections Brasov - Apaţa and Caţa - Sighişoara, with a total length of 86 km.

The works, which will cost RON 2.97 bln (EUR 620 mln), will allow passenger trains to travel at a maximum speed of 160 km/h on these segments, once completed, local Adevarul reported. The project is financed from the European Union’s budget and co-financed by the Romanian Government.

The subsections of Brasov - Apaţa and Caţa - Sighişoara are part of the Brasov - Sighişoara railway line, which is a component of the Pan-European Railway Corridor IV (Rhine - Danube). The average speed of trains on the 128-km line connecting Brasov to Sighisoara is currently under 50 km/h, lower than 100 years ago.

The RailWorks association consists of Alstom, Aktor, Arcada Company and Euroconstruct Trading 98.

The total duration of the contract is 108 months (execution of works and guarantee period), informed the Ministry of Transport.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

