Romania’s railway company changes winner for EUR 570 mln contract

Romania’s railway infrastructure company CFR SA has reevaluated the offers received for the revamping and modernization of the railway sub-section between Apaţa and Caţa, part of the Brasov - Sighisoara railway line, and selected a new winner. Thus, CFR selected the RailWorks association to upgrade the 28.2-km segment for RON 2.72 billion (EUR 570 million), without VAT, Economica.net reported.

The RailWorks Association is made of Greek company Aktor, French company Alstom, and local companies Arcada and Euroconstruct Trading '98.

CFR initially awarded the contract to Turkish consortium Alsim Alarko – Makyol, in January. The state company then reevaluated the offers and rejected the offer submitted by the Turkish companies.

The RailWorks association also won the contracts for modernizing the other two subsections of the Brasov - Sighisoara railway line, namely Brasov - Cata and Apata - Sighisoara, but the procedure has been contested.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)